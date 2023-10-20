Ohio congressman to hold news conference this morning before 3rd attempt become new House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — An Ohio congressman will hold a news conference later this morning before his third attempt to become the new Speaker of the House.

Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) is expected to speak to the media at around 8 a.m. this morning, according to social media.

He has failed twice previously this week to become House Speaker after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

“You can’t do anything until you elect a speaker and apparently there’s not enough votes to elect a speaker,” said McCarthy.

Some lawmakers are pushing to boost Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry’s power but would require Democrats to agree.

Republicans who voted against Jordan said they have been receiving death threats and are getting pro-Jordan robocalls and “menacing texts.”

Jordan has condemned the death threats saying, “It’s just wrong and we don’t want it to happen to anyone, any member of Congress.”

