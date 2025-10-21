Obama will campaign with Spanberger and Sherrill in high stakes governor’s races

RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Barack Obama will campaign alongside Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill in the final stretch of their statewide campaigns for governor in Virginia and New Jersey.

Spanberger and Sherrill’s campaigns said in Tuesday news releases that Obama will campaign with both candidates at Nov. 1 rallies in Norfolk, Virginia, and Newark, New Jersey. Election Day is Nov. 4.

Obama's appearance in the final stretch of Virginia and New Jersey's gubernatorial races comes on the heels of his endorsement of both candidates last week. Spanberger, who formerly served in the CIA and Congress, is up against Marine veteran and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the governor's race.

“Virginia’s elections are some of the most important in the country this year, and I am proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger for Governor,” Obama said in his endorsement. “Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump said on Air Force One of Earle-Sears: “I think the Republican candidate is very good, and I think she should she should win because the Democrat candidate is a disaster.”

In New Jersey, Sherrill faces Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former state General Assembly member who has been endorsed by Trump. The president participated in a telephone town hall for Ciattarelli ahead of his GOP primary win, and is expected to hold a tele-town hall for him again before the election.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only states picking governors this year. The odd-year contests are seen as a barometer of how voters feel about President Donald Trump and Republicans who control Congress ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Sherrill is seeking to succeed term-limited incumbent Phil Murphy, a fellow Democrat who defeated Ciattarelli in a closer-than-expected 2021 contest.

In Virginia, Earle-Sears and Spanberger are vying to follow Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is also term-limited.

