Miami Valley congressman pushing to be next House Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Miami Valley congressman is pushing to be the next Speaker of the House.

Rep. Jim Jordan was voted by House Republicans as their nominee to replace Kevin McCarthy on Friday.

McCarthy was voted out as Speaker 13 days ago and the role remains vacant.

The decision came after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise dropped out of the race, the Washington Post reported.

“It is time to end the Republican civil war so we can get back to doing the business of the American,” Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Leader, said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press.

While the Republican conference nominated Jordan on Friday, dozens of House Republicans will vote “no” if a vote reaches the House floor, CNN reports.

“Nothing’s impossible. but it’s going to be really, really difficult based on what I’m hearing,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas on CNN’s State of Union on Sunday.

Dayton Rep. Mike Turner said on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday there are other alternatives if Jordan does get the votes.

“We have a lot of people on the bench,” he said. “I think Jim Jordan will be an excellent speaker. I think he’ll be able to get to 217, if not, we have other leaders in the house.”

The House is expected to hold a vote on Tuesday for House Speaker, according to an email CNN obtained from House Minority Whip Katherine Clark.

