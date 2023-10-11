‘The House needs to get back to work;’ GOP to hold vote today in search for new Speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. — House GOP members will a hold closed-door vote on who should be the next Speaker of the House.

They are hoping to unify behind one candidate to void a repeat of January when it took 15 votes on the House floor to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

There are two men vying for the job.

Miami Valley Congressman Jim Jordan has proposed a long-term, stop-gap funding bill with spending cuts.

The second is House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. He says he wants to get Senate Democrats to negotiate when it comes to the budget.

The GOP will vote on two items. The first is a proposed rule change that would ensure a candidate has enough support to take the gavel before a floor vote.

“I think we got to get 217 votes to go to the floor,” said Jordan.

Without a speaker, the House can’t vote on any legislation, including any aid for Israel.

“We’ve got to get back on track. This is a dangerous world right now,” said Scalise. “Let me say it again. We stand strongly with Israel. The house needs to get back to work.”

It is unclear if either candidate has enough support to get elected.

Former Speaker McCarthy says he will be whichever nominee gets party support.

