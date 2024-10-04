Elon Musk to join Trump at rally at the site of first assassination attempt

Elon Musk will join Donald Trump at his rally Saturday in Butler, the Pennsylvania city where the Republican presidential nominee survived an assassination attempt earlier this year.

“I will be there to support!” Musk wrote on his social platform X on Thursday in a retweet of Trump’s own promotion of the rally. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO will be among special guests in attendance, Trump's campaign confirmed Friday.

The event will mark the first time that the billionaire businessman appears publicly at a campaign event for the former president since endorsing him. The July endorsement came directly after the attempted assassination, with Musk writing on X, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

Musk has supercharged his support for Trump in recent months and has become personally more invested in politics — even agreeing to lead a government efficiency commission if Trump wins reelection.

He also created a super PAC supporting the Republican nominee that has been spending heavily on get-out-the-vote efforts in the final months of the campaign.

Saturday's rally will take place at the same property where a gunman's bullets grazed Trump's right ear and killed his supporter, Corey Comperatore. The shooting left multiple others injured.

Several members of Comperatore's family, as well as other attendees and first responders from the July rally, will join Trump on Saturday at the farm show property, according to the campaign.

Also appearing with the former president will be his running mate Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance, his son Eric Trump, his daughter-in-law and RNC co-chair Lara Trump, and several Pennsylvania lawmakers and sheriffs, the campaign said.

