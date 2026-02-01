Democrat Taylor Rehmet wins a reliably Republican Texas state Senate seat, stunning GOP

FORT WORTH, Texas — Democrat Taylor Rehmet won a special election for the Texas state Senate on Saturday, flipping a reliably Republican district that President Donald Trump won by 17 points in 2024.

Rehmet, a labor union leader and veteran, easily defeated Republican Leigh Wambsganss, a conservative activist, in the Fort Worth-area district. With almost all votes counted, Rehmet had a comfortable lead of more than 14 percentage points.

His victory added to Democrats’ record of overperforming in special elections so far this cycle. Democrats said it was further evidence that voters under the second Trump administration are motivated to reject GOP candidates and their policies.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin called it “a warning sign to Republicans across the country.”

Trump posted about the race on his social media platform earlier Saturday, urging voters to get out to support Wambsganns. He called her a successful entrepreneur and “an incredible supporter” of his Make America Great Again movement.

But Rehmet had support from national organizations, including the DNC and VoteVets, a veterans group that said it spent $500,000 on ads. Rehmet, who served in the Air Force and works as a machinist, focused on lowering costs, supporting public education and protecting jobs.

The seat was open because the four-term GOP incumbent, Kelly Hancock, resigned to take a statewide office. Hancock easily won election each time he ran for the office. A Republican has held the seat going back decades.

Democrats have been encouraged by their performance in elections since Trump took office. In November the party dominated the first major Election Day since his return to the White House, notably winning governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey. Democratic candidates also have won special elections in Kentucky and Iowa. And while Republican Matt Van Epps won a Tennessee special election for a U.S. House seat, the relatively slim margin of victory gave Democrats hope for this fall's midterms.

Rehmet’s victory allows him to serve only until early January, and he must win the November general election to keep the seat for a full four-year term. The Texas Legislature is not set to reconvene until 2027, and the GOP still will have a comfortable majority.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.