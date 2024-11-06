AP Race Call: Democrat George Latimer wins election to U.S. House in New York's 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat George Latimer won election to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Latimer, the Westchester County executive, previously defeated Rep. Jamaal Bowman in a hard-fought primary race in June that highlighted the party's deep divisions over the war in Gaza. Bowman has been an outspoken critic of Israel, and Latimer got into the race at the urging of Jewish leaders. Latimer has held the county leadership post since 2018 and had previously represented the heavily suburban area north of New York City in the state Legislature. The Associated Press declared Latimer the winner at 9:26 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.