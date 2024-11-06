AP Race Call: Democrat Morgan McGarvey wins reelection to U.S. House in Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Morgan McGarvey won election to a U.S. House seat representing Kentucky on Tuesday. McGarvey defeated Republican Mike Craven to win a second term in the Louisville-area district. Louisville is one of the few remaining Democratic strongholds in Kentucky, and McGarvey is the only Democrat in Kentucky's congressional delegation. Before joining Congress, McGarvey was a state senator for a decade, including four years as the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-dominated chamber. McGarvey worked with Republicans on legislation in the statehouse, an approach he says he took to Washington. His focus in Congress includes helping military veterans and reducing gun violence. The Associated Press declared McGarvey the winner at 8:34 p.m. EST.

