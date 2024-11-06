AP Race Call: Republican Neal Dunn wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Dunn was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016, where he serves on the Committee on Energy and Commerce. Dunn is a medical doctor and has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He defeated Democrat Yen Bailey. The 2nd District includes the eastern half of the Florida panhandle as well as the state capital of Tallahassee, though many of the district's residents live in rural farming or fishing communities. The Associated Press declared Dunn the winner at 8:09 p.m. EST.

