AP Race Call: Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016. She lost her bid for reelection two years later and then recovered the seat in a close race in 2020. After New York's 2022 redistricting, Tenney moved to the more conservative 24th Congressional District and was elected there. The sprawling, redrawn district encompasses parts of 12 upstate New York counties, borders Canada on spots along Lake Ontario and includes the Finger Lakes region. The Associated Press declared Tenney the winner at 10:48 p.m. EST.

