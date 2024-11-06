AP Race Call: Democrat Timothy Kennedy wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 26th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Timothy Kennedy won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. The victory gives Kennedy his first full term in the western New York district. He was elected to Congress in a special election in April following the resignation of Democrat Brian Higgins, who held the seat since 2005. The district includes the cities of Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. Prior to arriving in Congress, Kennedy served seven terms in the state Senate, including as chair of the transportation committee. The Associated Press declared Kennedy the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

