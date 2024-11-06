AP Race Call: Democrat Stephen Lynch wins reelection to U.S. House in Massachusetts' 8th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Stephen Lynch won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Lynch brushed back an effort by Republican Robert Burke to unseat him. Lynch has represented the state's 8th Congressional District, including parts of Boston, since he was sworn in to Congress in October 2001 following the death of Democratic Rep. Joseph Moakley. The former ironworker is a member of the Financial Services Committee and serves as the top Democrat on the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology and Inclusion and is a member of the Subcommittee on Capital Markets. The Associated Press declared Lynch the winner at 11:09 p.m. EST.

