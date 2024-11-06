AP Race Call: Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins reelection to US House in Florida's 20th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. She ran uncontested in the 20th District, which includes Fort Lauderdale and western Broward County in southeast Florida. It’s among the state’s most Democratic districts, as Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio. Cherfilus-McCormick initially won the seat in a January 2022 special election after the death of longtime Rep. Alcee Hastings. She went on to the win the general election later that year. She is the first Black woman to represent the district.

