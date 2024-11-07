AP Race Call: Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Dina Titus won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Nevada on Thursday. The Las Vegas district picked up Republican-leaning suburban areas after redistricting, turning it into a target for the GOP. But for the second election in a row, Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson, a retired Army colonel. She has served seven terms in Congress. The Associated Press declared Titus the winner at 12:04 p.m. EST.

