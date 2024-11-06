AP Race Call: Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Pat Fallon won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Fallon, a businessman from Frisco, defeated Democrat Simon Cardell to secure a third term in office. Texas' 4th Congressional District stretches from the suburbs north and east of Dallas north to the Red River boundary with Texas and east to the Arkansas state line. Fallon advanced to the general election after defeating his GOP opponent in the March primary election by more than 60 percentage points. The Associated Press declared Fallon the winner at 8:43 p.m. EST.

