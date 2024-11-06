AP Race Call: Republican Andy Harris wins reelection to U.S. House in Maryland's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Andy Harris won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Blane Miller. Harris is the only Republican in the state's congressional delegation. Since 2011, he has represented Maryland's 1st Congressional District, which includes the Eastern Shore, Cecil and Harford counties, and part of Baltimore County. Harris has served on the House Appropriations Committee. In September, he became the new chair of the conservative Freedom Caucus. He was an anesthesiologist and a state senator before he was first elected in 2010. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.