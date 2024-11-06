AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Adam Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. Smith has held the seat since 1996 when he beat the Republican incumbent. He was challenged by another Democrat, Melissa Chaudhry, who beat two Republicans in the primary. The 9th Congressional District includes South Seattle, and the cities of Bellevue, SeaTac and Renton, which is home to a Boeing plant. He's the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith was one of the early voices calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 1:28 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.