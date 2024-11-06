AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins South Carolina

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump won South Carolina on Tuesday, earning its nine electoral votes for the third straight election. South Carolina has not voted for the Democratic nominee for president since 1976, when Democrat Jimmy Carter -- the governor of the neighboring state of Georgia -- defeated Republican President Gerald Ford throughout the South. Four years ago, Trump won 55% of the vote, matching his performance from 2016. Given the success Republicans have in the state, presidential candidates rarely spend time campaigning there. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.