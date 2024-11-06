AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Kansas

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump won Kansas and its six electoral votes on Tuesday. Republican candidates have carried Kansas in every presidential election since 1964, and it was the third election in a row that Trump has won the state. Kansas City-area suburbs that once were reliable GOP strongholds started leaning more Democratic after Trump was elected president in 2016, but Trump has retained his strong popularity in much of the state and particularly in rural areas. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:39 p.m. EST.

