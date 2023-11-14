Car crashes into apartment, just feet away from man watching TV

DAYTON — A man walked away uninjured after a car crashed into his home Tuesday morning.

Police and medics responded to the crash in the area of Xenia Avenue and Pritz Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

>> House fire in Dayton being investigated as ‘suspicious’

Kerry Kenrick told News Center 7 that he was in his living room when the car crashed into his apartment.

“In my chair, about three feet away from the door and a car came in,” Kenrick said. “I don’t know what happened before that or anything. Just sitting there minding my own business watching TV, and then here comes a car in my apartment.”

Kenrick said he thinks the crash may have involved a police chase because police were on the scene immediately and he saw a person trying to get away.

>> PHOTOS: Car crashes into Dayton building

“As soon as I looked out what was my door that’s when I saw cops here immediately,” he said.

Kenrick, who said he has lived in the apartment for eight years, said this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into the building.

“There’s been multiple cars just sideswipe, hit, wrecked,” he said. “Like four in this year.”

Kenrick said something needs to be done about the speeding and other crimes he said happen his street.

“This can’t happen because somebody’s gonna get killed again,” he said.

News Center 7 is working to learn the cause of the crash, if anyone was injured, and if anyone was taken into custody.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Xenia Avenue Crash

©2023 Cox Media Group