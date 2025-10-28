People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Canton

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Canton using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Canton from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Pittsburgh, PA

- View share: 1.9%

#9. Youngstown, OH

- View share: 2.2%

#8. New Philadelphia-Dover, OH

- View share: 2.8%

#7. Wooster, OH

- View share: 3.3%

#6. Columbus, OH

- View share: 6.5%

#5. Indianapolis, IN

- View share: 8.3%

#4. New York, NY

- View share: 10.6%

#3. Washington, DC

- View share: 10.6%

#2. Cleveland, OH

- View share: 12.5%

#1. Akron, OH

- View share: 14.0%