Ohio woman accused of hitting repo man with car he was trying to repossess

CINCINNATI — A woman is behind bars after being accused of hitting a man with her car.

Narahji Banks, 20, was accused of driving off in the car while the man was trying to repossess it, WXIX reported. According to the station, an arrest report said she drove through at least one yard to get away. She was arrested by Green Township police.

The repo agent’s arm was injured but he refused to go to the hospital, WXIX reported. His injuries were treated at the scene.

Banks was booked in the Hamilton County jail and charged with assault, according to online jail records.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 23.

