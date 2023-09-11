New study finds excessive screen time can cause developmental delays in young children

A new study reveals that too much screen time for young children could lead to years of developmental delays.

According to a study from Jama Pediatrics, young children who spent up to four hours a day in front of a screen were three times more likely to experience developmental delays.

Researchers say these delays have been found in communication and problem-solving skills in children between the ages of two and four.

These delays can also extend to social and personal skills, the study says.

Pediatricians suggest engaging with your child while they’re playing on the screen.

“You know, the show is singing a song, if you’re singing along with your kid, like using this screen, maybe as a prompt is like, it’s going to be realistic for most families,” D.C. Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Jessica Weisz said.

Pediatricians recommend no screen time for children under 18 months, unless you’re video chatting with family or friends.

