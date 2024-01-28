Zay Flowers fumbles would-be TD into end zone to derail Ravens rally in AFC championship loss to Chiefs

Zay Flowers had a sequence to forget at a pivotal moment in Sunday's AFC championship game.

The Baltimore Ravens receiver turned the ball over just inches from the goal line, then reportedly cut his hand while slamming the bench in frustration. The sequence derailed a Ravens rally en route to a 17-10 Chiefs win that eliminated Baltimore and secured a fourth Kansas City Super Bowl berth in five seasons.

With Kansas City leading 17-7 early in the fourth quarter, Lamar Jackson found Flowers on a crossing route in the red zone. Flowers cut toward the end zone, then dove and stretched the ball out in an attempt to cross the goal line. He didn't quite get there.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed punched the ball out just short of the goal line. The ball then bounced into the end zone, where Kansas City recovered it for a touchback.

Zay Flowers fumbles at the goal line 😦



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/rW4eOtqYoI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 28, 2024

Instead of a touchdown to cut Baltimore's deficit to 17-14 early in the fourth quarter, Kansas City took over possession with a 17-7 lead. Making matters worse, Flowers exacerbated the mistake with another one.

He slammed his hands on the Ravens bench and his helmet after the play. CBS reports that Flowers cut his left hand while venting his frustration.

Zay Flowers appeared to cut his finger after slamming his hand on the bench after his goal line fumble.



(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/kH7jG7vmn6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 28, 2024

Zay Flowers appeared to have cut himself reacting to his fumble, per @EvanWashburn. pic.twitter.com/yxmSPVVrii — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Fortunately for Flowers, the injury didn't sideline him. But plenty of damage had already been done at a pivotal moment in the game.

For Sneed, his punch-out signaled redemption after Flowers beat him for a big catch to set up the red-zone attempt then taunted him after the play. Flowers caught a 54-yard pass from Jackson to set Baltimore up at the Kansas City 10-yard line. He then shoved Sneed to the turf and threw the ball at his head.

Zay Flowers was called for a taunting penalty after a 54-yard gain 😬



(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/8E1fwPnLcY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 28, 2024

Officials flagged Flowers for a taunting penalty that pushed the Ravens back to the 25-yard line. Four plays later, Sneed forced the Flowers fumble that ended Baltimore's best chance of making it a close game.

The Ravens would eventually score a field goal to cut their deficit to seven points, the the Chiefs responded by running out the clock on their final possession to secure the victory.