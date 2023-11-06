Yankees part ways with pitcher Domingo Germán five months after he threw a perfect game

The New York Yankees are parting ways with pitcher Domingo Germán just five months after he threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history.

The team announced the news Monday. The Yankees wanted to outright Germán to the minors, but he refused the assignment, making him a free agent. Germán wasn't the only player to take that route. The team also lost Franchy Cordero, Jimmy Cordero, Bill McKinney and Ryan Weber for the same reason.

Today, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

•RHP Matt Bowman, INF/OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Jimmy Cordero, RHP Domingo Germán, OF Billy McKinney and RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

•Added C Carlos Narvaez to the 40-man… — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) November 6, 2023

After throwing the 24th perfect game in MLB history in June, Germán made five more starts for the Yankees before entering treatment for alcohol rehab. He finished the season with a 4.56 ERA over 108 2/3 innings.

During his Yankees tenure, Germán struggled with inconsistency and off-the-field issues. Germán was suspended by MLB for 81 games in 2020 after he allegedly slapped his girlfriend after a charity gala held by former teammate CC Sabathia. He missed the entire 2020 MLB season after it was shortened to 60 games as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germán returned to the team in 2021. He opened the year as a starter, but was shut down in July due to a shoulder injury. Germán served as the team's sixth starter in 2022, posting a 3.61 ERA over 14 starts. He was expected to take on a similar role for the Yankees in 2023, but injuries to Luis Severino and Carlos Rodón pushed Germán into a prominent position in the team's rotation.

In May, Germán received a 10-game suspension from MLB after he was ejected from a game for violating the league's foreign substance policy. Six starts after that suspension, Germán threw his perfect game.