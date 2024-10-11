Yankees advance to ALCS, Skubal starts game 5, Mets await winner of Dodgers-Padres | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

After missing the postseason in 2023, the New York Yankees made it a mission to get back into October and make some noise. They completed their first task, defeating the Kansas City Royals in four games, and now wait to see who they will face in the ALCS starting next week.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Game 4 clinching performance from ace Gerrit Cole, as well as the benches-clearing incident between Maikel Garcia, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. The guys then discuss where the Royals will go from here following their successful 2024 campaign.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan talk about the exciting Game 4 between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians that saw David Fry play hero and send the series back to Detroit for a do-or-die Game 5. While Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will be on the mound, the guys try to figure out what pitching game plan the Guardians will go with.

To close out the show, the guys examine the historic Game 5 pitching match-up between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres, as they wonder how the New York Mets will kill time before the NLCS kicks-off on Sunday night.

(1:32) - Yankees advance to the ALCS

(10:50) - Benches clearing incident in Kansas City

(18:40) - Tigers-Guardians Game 5 preview

(37:15) - Dodgers-Padres Game 5 preview

(39:58) - What are the Mets doing now?

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts