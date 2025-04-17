Yahoo Sports and Motorsport Network Join Forces to Expand and Scale Digital Racing Coverage

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 - Yahoo Sports and Motorsport Network have joined forces to deliver new content experiences that will fuel the passion of a rapidly growing racing audience. The collaboration combines the expansive reach and editorial expertise of Yahoo Sports with Motorsport Network's unrivaled content and storytelling across the world's top racing series.

Launching with the 2025 racing calendar’s spring season, the Yahoo Sports website now features a dedicated hub of comprehensive racing coverage from both Yahoo Sports and Motorsport Network. The hub will spotlight major racing series — including Formula 1, NASCAR, MotoGP, IndyCar, and more — with Motorsport Network’s award-winning global editorial team providing expert reporting, analysis, and insider access. Over time, the hub will expand to engage fans with shows co-produced by Yahoo Sports and Motorsport Network.

In addition, Daily Draw, the new free-to-play game in the Yahoo Sports app, will feature Motorsport in contests connected to major races, beginning with the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

“We’re thrilled to team up with a trusted authority like Motorsport Network to serve fans’ increasing demand for racing coverage,” said Jon Shaw, Yahoo Sports Head of Revenue and Partnerships. “With a global network of expert contributors, Motorsport will help us deliver the in-depth content and analysis that makes fans smarter about their favorite drivers, teams, and races.”

The partnership also creates new opportunities for advertisers to connect with a passionate U.S. racing audience. Brands will have access to cross-platform media placements and sponsored franchises across both Yahoo Sports and Motorsport Network.

“Motorsport Network is excited to partner with Yahoo Sports to bring our world-class racing coverage and content to a broad and highly engaged sports audience,” said Werner Brell, CEO of Motorsport Network. “As racing fandom grows in the U.S., we’re meeting that demand with trusted storytelling, global perspective, and culturally relevant coverage, reflecting how fans connect today. Together, we’ll expand our digital reach and introduce innovative formats that give brands new and meaningful ways to engage with this passionate, fast-growing community.”

The new Yahoo Sports-Motorsport racing hub is available now at yahoosports.com/racing.

About Yahoo

Yahoo serves as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo Advertising offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results. To learn more about Yahoo, please visit yahooinc.com.

About Motorsport

With 40 million-plus monthly unique users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world's largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. Digital properties include prominent automotive industry brands as well as leading racing properties such as Motorsport, Autosport, Motor1, InsideEVs, RideApart, and GPOne. Motorsport Network partners with brands for industry-defining sponsorships, advertising, and events. To learn more about Motorsport Network, please visit motorsportnetwork.com.