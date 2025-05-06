Yahoo Sports and Boardroom Announce New Content Partnership Exploring the Business and Culture of Sports

NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 - Yahoo Sports and Boardroom, the premier media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman covering the business of sports and entertainment, have announced a content partnership that will help fans better understand the key players and storylines moving the business and culture of sports forward. The announcement was made at the 2025 Yahoo NewFront in New York City.

The collaboration includes two major initiatives, both set to launch later this year:

Network with Rich Kleiman: A new multi-platform video series co-produced by Yahoo Sports and Boardroom. Hosted by Kleiman, the show will spotlight in-depth conversations with prominent sports figures, focusing on their business ventures and personal passions.

A dedicated Boardroom hub: This new destination on the Yahoo Sports website will showcase full episodes and clips from Network with Rich Kleiman alongside original reporting and features from Boardroom.

"As Boardroom continues to grow, we're grateful to partner with a like-minded brand like Yahoo Sports and bring our athlete and executive interviews to their extensive audience," said Boardroom CEO and co-founder Rich Kleiman. "We're looking forward to bringing Network to life and to shining a light on stories at the intersection of sports and culture."

“We are thrilled to team up with Boardroom and launch a new online destination and video series that helps fans go deeper into the business and culture shaping the sports world,” said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Sports. “There is immense interest and appetite in off-field and off-court news, perspective, and trends. Boardroom excels in these areas with smart, entertaining content and we are excited to collaborate together on coverage that goes beyond the box score.”

Network with Rich Kleiman marks the 12th new original show Yahoo Sports has launched since the beginning of 2024. It will record from the Yahoo Sports studios in New York City and also be available to watch on Boardroom.TV. A premiere date will be announced later this spring.

About Yahoo

‍‍For 30 years and counting, Yahoo has served as a trusted guide for hundreds of millions of people globally, helping them achieve their goals big and small online through our portfolio of iconic products. For advertisers, Yahoo offers omnichannel solutions and powerful data to engage with our brands and deliver results.

About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that focuses on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. Boardroom’s media arm produces daily and weekly newsletters along with premium content showcasing how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are moving the business world forward. Boardroom’s network reaches over 52 million unique visitors each month, delivering a powerful blend of premium content and immersive experiences.

Boardroom’s signature events – including the annual CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit, NBA and WNBA All-Star weekend activations, and other tentpole moments like F1 Miami, US Open, and Art Basel – consistently attract an elite network of athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of business. Boardroom Sports Holdings invests in emerging sports teams and leagues, including the Major League Pickleball team, DC Pickleball Team, NWSL champions Gotham FC, and MLS' Philadelphia Union. Recent film and TV projects under the Boardroom brand include the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), the critically acclaimed scripted series Swagger (Apple TV+) and Emmy-nominated documentary NYC Point Gods (Showtime). This June, Boardroom will launch Boardroom Members Club, an exclusive membership community designed to provide unparalleled networking and experiences for professionals across industries.