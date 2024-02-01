Woman wanted for husband’s murder on the run, considered armed and dangerous

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman accused of murdering her husband has been missing for days.
Analiesa Golde is wanted for murder and “should be considered armed and dangerous,” Portland police said, according to CBS.
>> Girlfriend, her niece murdered in Michigan; Suspect possibly spotted in Dayton-area
Golde’s husband Phillip Pierce, 37, was found dead from a gunshot wound in his home on Jan. 26 after authorities were called for a wellness check that morning, CBS reported.
When they arrived the home was locked and police had to force their way inside.
Anyone who spots Golde is asked to call 911.
©2024 Cox Media Group