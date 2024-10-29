Woman found murdered at Hamptons resort, police investigating

NEW YORK — Police are investigating the murder of a 33-year-old woman at a high-end resort in the Hamptons.

A staff member at the Shou Sugi Ban House found Sabina Rosas of Brooklyn, New York, dead in a guest room on Monday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. The resort is in Water Mill, located between Southhampton and Bridgehampton.

The victim's cause of death has not been released.

No one has been taken into custody.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.