Woman accused of killing man found in shallow grave still on the run

(NEW YORK) — A Florida woman is on the run as she faces a murder charge in the death of a man found in a shallow grave last month, according to police.

Isabelle Johnson, 38, has been charged with killing 43-year-old Jason Christopher Coulthart, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Coulthart was reported missing on May 24 after he was last seen leaving the College Condominiums complex in Florida, according to the sheriff's office.

Unidentified remains were found on a Freeport, Florida, property on June 25 after investigators were able to identify where Coulthart's body had been buried, according to the sheriff's office.

On July 9, the sheriff's office and the Niceville Police Department received DNA confirmation identifying the remains as Coulthart, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have been searching for Johnson, who is wanted on an open count of murder and is believed to be "actively evading law enforcement," according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office released a last known video of Johnson obtained from a business in Destin days after Coulthart's remains were found.

Five others have been charged and arrested in connection with the murder, including two people who allegedly helped Johnson evade law enforcement after the alleged murder, the sheriff's office said.

"Anyone found to have helped or is still assisting Isabelle Johnson avoid arrest will be charged accordingly," Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a statement Saturday.

"If you give her a place to stay, help her hide, or lie for her, you will face consequences. This is a homicide case. We will not allow anyone to get in the way of this investigation," he said.

Johnson is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Johnson may be using multiple identities and is known to use several aliases, including Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Dowdy and others, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said Johnson is considered dangerous and instructed the public not to approach her if she is spotted.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850) 892‑8111. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850‑863‑TIPS (8477). A cash reward may be available for information leading to her location and arrest.

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