WNBA awards: A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark headline impressive wave of talent

It was a season unlike any other in WNBA history, from a record-breaking WNBA Draft to a record-breaking All-Star game to what is shaping up to be a record-breaking postseason.

That’s a lot of record-breaking for seven months. In that span, the MVP race dwindled to one clear favorite as did the Rookie of the Year race. Each player smashed marks en route to their likely trophies. Most Improved Player went the opposite direction and became packed with potential winners.

Here are our ballots for individual awards.

Most Valuable Player

Negley/Laase:A'ja Wilson, Aces

There are a lot of “1” rankings under Wilson’s statistics this season as she tears through what could go down as the greatest individual season in WNBA history. She broke the scoring average record set by Diana Taurasi in 2006, the best indicator of her impressive year because the length of the schedule continues to expand. She ranks second in usage (32%) and yet rarely turned the ball over (5.3 turnover rate)

The two-time MVP was dominant and efficient without many — if any at all — off nights or slumps. That’s even while leading Team USA to its eighth consecutive gold medal in Paris. And she often dragged the Aces to victory on the back of her plain white T-shirt. It’s a wild statement given the Aces’ recent dominating success and All-Star roster, but Wilson was, without any doubt, the most valuable to her team.

Negley's full five-player ballot: Wilson (Aces), Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Caitlin Clark (Fever), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty)

Laase's full five-player ballot: A'ja Wilson (Aces), Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Caitlin Clark (Fever)

Rookie of the Year

Negley/Laase: Caitlin Clark, Fever

There are few rookies in WNBA history who have put together as strong of a Rookie of the Year case as Clark. The No. 1 overall pick consistently broke rookie and overall records this season and led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 in front of record attendance in Indianapolis. Clark’s court vision and deep range shined brighter as she developed chemistry and understanding with her new teammates.

Her scoring average ranks third all-time among collegiate rookies and she is one of two players all time of any experience level to average at least 18 points, five rebounds and six assists throughout a season. Candace Parker averaged 19.4/10.1/6.3 in 2015, her eighth WNBA season.

All-rookie team

Negley: Caitlin Clark (Fever), Angel Reese (Sky), Rickea Jackson (Sparks), Leonie Fiebich (Liberty), Kamilla Cardoso (Sky)

Laase :Caitlin Clark (Fever), Angel Reese (Sky), Rickea Jackson (Sparks), Leonie Fiebich (Liberty), Aaliyah Edwards (Mystics)

Defensive Player of the Year

Negley: Napheesa Collier, Lynx

Collier anchors one of the league’s best defenses with range to guard any position and often taking on the opponent’s best frontcourt player, a position deep with talent in the W. Her ability to impact every play fuels Minnesota on both sides of the court and is a key part of the Lynx’s all-time strong defense. Forward Alanna Smith also deserves a lot of credit.

Collier, the 2024 Commissioner’s Cup MVP, ranks first in player defensive rating (among players averaging at least 15 minutes per game) and second in defensive win shares behind A’ja Wilson. She is fourth in defensive rebounds (7.5), third in steals (1.9) and eighth in blocks (1.3).

All-defensive team: Collier, DiJonai Carrington (Sun), Ezi Magbegor (Storm), Alanna Smith (Lynx), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (Liberty)

Laase: A’ja Wilson, Aces

Wilson’s MVP candidacy is being propelled by her record-setting offensive season, but that’s only part of what makes her great. To me, she’s MVP because of what she does on both sides of the ball, and her defensive skills should also earn her DPOY honors for the third year in a row.

Las Vegas has just the fifth-best defense in the league, but to me, that’s not a nock on Wilson. Instead it tells me she is able to elevate an otherwise average defense with her elite play. Wilson is first in the league in blocks with 2.6 per game, second in defensive rating (92.3) and first in defensive win shares (3.8). She also posts 9.8 defensive rebounds and 1.8 steals per game to round out an impressive stat line.

All-defensive team: Wilson, Napheesa Collier (Lynx), Ezi Magbegor (Storm), DiJonai Carrington (Sun), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (Liberty)

Most Improved Player

Negley: Bridget Carleton, Lynx

MIP is always one of the more difficult awards because there are so many ways to analyze it. Is it about better opportunity? Different situation? More minutes? Increased production in one specific aspect of the game? There are dozens of players who could slot into this award.

I leaned heavily toward Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu at the break because of the latter. She's improved defensively and added a mid-range game that boosted the Liberty's offense. Instead, I went with Carleton, who has done similar things for the Lynx and arguably been more important to their overall improvement this season.

The sixth-year forward moved into the starting lineup and hit 44.7% from 3-point range as one of the league’s most efficient shooters, up from 33.7% last year with a similar 3-point rate. (Lynx teammate Alanna Smith, another strong contender for this award, also improved from deep.) Carleton should have won MVP of the Commissioner’s Cup with her clutch 3s, and her defense is markedly improved. It feels right to award a player whose improvement contributed so strongly to the team’s overall success.

Laase: DiJonai Carrington, Sun

Plenty of players have strong cases for this award, but none has improved in as many ways as Carrington. The fourth-year Sun guard is better in every category, including points per game (up from 8.3 to 12.7), rebounds (up from 2.9 to 4.8) and steals (up from 0.6 to 1.6).

Opportunity has certainly helped Carrington’s case. This is her first year starting after coming off the bench for three seasons, and she’s seen an increase in playing time (from 17.2 minutes last season to 29.6 this season). But that opportunity is a direct indication of the work she did in the offseason. Carrington improved her way to a starting spot and has been a force for the Sun on offense and defense. She’s gotten better at getting to the rim and finishing with contact, and she’s improved as an on-ball defender as well, often holding star guards below their scoring averages.

Sixth Player of the Year

Negley: Leonie Fiebich, Liberty

Fiebich is a key two-way addition to the Liberty’s All-Star starting five. Though this award is based strictly off coming off the bench, playing well when called up is a boost to a player’s candidacy. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello said this week the first-year forward “does whatever the team needs,” including stepping into the starting lineup for 15 games while defensive standout Betnijah Laney-Hamilton was out.

Fiebich, 24, is the team’s most efficient 3-point shooter (42.9%) with a 3.7 plus-minus that ranks second among reserves behind Aces forward Alysha Clark (4.3). The two-time Spanish league MVP also played some of her most productive games when the Liberty played back-to-backs.

Laase: Jordan Horston, Storm

Horston has been like a sixth starter for the Storm all season, and her adaptability is a major plus for the second-year player. She came off the bench for most of the season, then started 14 games, and then went back to the bench when Gabby Williams returned. Despite the ever-changing role, Horston’s game didn't suffer, and she’s provided a much-needed spark off the bench.

Her length and athleticism offer a boost on offense and defense. She’s a capable scorer who can be relied upon to score in key moments, even with a plethora of offensive weapons surrounding her. Horston is also the ideal sixth player because of her versatility. She contributes a little bit of everything, averaging 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Coach of the Year

Negley/Laase: Cheryl Reeve, Lynx

Reeve insisted after the Lynx won the Commissioner's Cup championship in June "you have to talk about us now" and we haven't stopped since. Most had low expectations of the Lynx after two seasons of sub-.500 play and a quiet free agency period despite available superstar talent. Yet, the Lynx battled the Liberty until the very end for the No. 1 seed using unselfish offense (their 76.6 assist rate is on pace to set the regular-season record) and stifling defense (94.8 rating nearly ties for first with Connecticut and is close to a franchise record).

In an era of super-teams, Reeve used Napheesa Collier, the 2019 No. 6 overall pick, as the fulcrum and built complementary talent around her to create a solid championship contender. We shouldn’t be all that surprised.