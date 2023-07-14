WNBA All-Star: Aces duo beats Liberty team in superteam Skills Challenge final

In a finals matchup of players from WNBA superteams, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces defeated Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty in the All-Star Skills Challenge on Friday to kick off the league's All-Star festivities.

The Liberty (47.8 seconds) and Aces (45.9 seconds) duos both advanced to the finals from the first round by posting the two fastest times of the four competing teams. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally of the Dallas Wings (52.6 seconds) and Cheyenne Parker and Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream (58.7 seconds) were eliminated.

That set up a finals matchup of players many predict will eventually face off in the WNBA Finals.

The Skills Challenge involved four teams of two teammates competing on an obstacle course. Players passed a ball through a hoop, dribbled around obstacles and connected on multiple shots including mid-range jumpers and 3-pointers.

Ionescu, who won last year's competition, struggled to hit 3-pointers in the final round as the Liberty posted a time of 58 seconds, more than 10 seconds slower than their first-round tally. After Plum's turn with the ball, Gray had plenty of time to complete her section of the course, and her 3-pointer sealed with win with more than 12 seconds to spare.