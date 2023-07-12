Wimbledon Day 10: Daniil Medvedev rallies to beat American Christopher Eubanks, Carlos Alcaraz also advances

Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinals after two very different matches.

Despite a first-set tiebreak with Holger Rune, Alcaraz cruised in a three-set win over the sixth-seeded Norwegeian, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 6-4. It's the first time Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals at this tournament. He looked in control for most of the match and especially after beating Rune in the tiebreak.

Carlos shines on Centre 🌟



The world No.1 is through to his first #Wimbledon semi-final after a straight sets victory against Holger Rune pic.twitter.com/MMaGVPwnbe — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2023

Medvedev, the No. 3 player in the world, staved off an impressive attempt by Eubanks, who at one point led 2-1 after taking the third set. Medvedev won a tiebreak in the fourth set, though, before an overwhelming victory in the fifth and final set to claim the match, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

He looked pretty comfortable in the first set, handling most of what Eubanks sent his way on his way to a 6-4 win. But the second set looked like a different match entirely. After assessing Medvedev for a whole set, Eubanks turned on the faucet and let it rip. It was an all-out onslaught, and all Medvedev could do was stick his racket out and hope the ball hit it.

Christopher Eubanks GOT UP for this spike 😳#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FUEYwe8DwI — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2023

Christopher Eubanks takes the second set with Coco Gauff cheering in the crowd‼️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/2bY9IUfUw7 — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2023

That's a bit of an exaggeration, but Medvedev looked shell-shocked and disgruntled after he lost the second set 6-1. He was able to get a better grip on the third set, keeping things much tighter. He never led but got within one game of Eubanks at 5-4. That's when Eubanks pulled the string again, winning the third set and sending the underdog-loving crowd into a frenzy.

Eubanks is ONE SET AWAY from upsetting No. 3 ranked Medvedev 👀#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lAbP8bwyCk — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2023

Eubanks now up two sets to one over the third seed, Medvedev. The crowd is on its FEET pic.twitter.com/4lKTbTM30y — Sam Clench (@SamClench) July 12, 2023

Just six game wins stood between Eubanks and his first trip to the semifinals of a Grand Slam, but Medvedev wasn't going to make it easy for him. The Russian tried to dig in and get himself back into the match. He won the first game, and made Eubanks work hard to hold in the second. That's what was different from the second and third sets: Medvedev was trying to tire Eubanks out.

It was a decent plan, since trying to beat Eubanks straight up wasn't working. Combined with some solid serving, Medvedev managed to take a 3-2 lead and soon was up 5-4, trying to level the match at two sets apiece. But he couldn't figure out how to put Eubanks away after a hold. So how else to end this set than with a tiebreak?

At that point, things had turned a bit. Medvedev's serve had improved vastly from where it was at the start of the game, and Eubanks hadn't figured out how to adjust yet. Medvedev took the tiebreak easily, forcing a fifth set.

Medvedev took complete control of the match in the fifth set. He jumped out to an easy 4-0 lead with little resistance from his American opponent. Fatigue appeared to finally and mercilessly set in for Eubanks, who only grabbed one game before Medvedev claimed victory. Despite the loss, Eubanks walked off the court to a chorus of cheers after his stunning Wimbledon run.

Medvedev, meanwhile, awaits the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune in the semifinals.