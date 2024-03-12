Will Lutz reportedly backs out of Jaguars deal to re-sign with Broncos

Wil Lutz reportedly had a deal in place to join the Jacksonville Jaguars.

And then he didn't.

The veteran NFL kicker is reportedly re-signing with the Denver Broncos instead. The Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson reported Monday that Lutz's agent John Perla told him that Lutz is returning to Denver on a two-year deal. Per multiple reports, Lutz had previously agreed to a three-year deal to join the Jaguars earlier Monday.

But no contracts are signed on Monday, which is the first day that pending free agents are permitted to negotiate with other teams. Free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday. Until contracts are signed starting Wednesday, no free-agent contract is actually a done deal.

It's not clear what prompted to Lutz to initially agree with the Jaguars then return to Denver. Per Perla, it sounds like he may have simply had a change of heart and maybe a case of buyer's remorse.

"There was an original arrangement (with Jacksonville), and Wil just felt a certain loyalty to Denver and felt he would be more productive in a better spot in Denver," Perla told the Gazette. ... "There was an agreement originally with Jacksonville and then it was redone with the Broncos.

"We didn't have anything in writing. He just thought about it and decided that Jacksonville was not the right spot for him."

Terms of his deal were not reported. But per the reports, he preferred Denver enough to take a two-year deal instead of a three-year contract with Jacksonville.

With the deal, the Broncos retain the former Pro Bowl kicker who connected on 29 of 31 extra points and 30 of 34 field goals last season with a long of 52 yards. Last season was Lutz's first in Denver after he played six seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, remain in search of a kicker. Brandon McManus is slated for free agency, and the Jaguars aren't expected to pursue another contract with the veteran kicker. McManus went 4 of 9 on field goals during a five-game stretch last season as Jacksonville fell out of playoff contention. Jacksonville previously signed Riley Patterson to a reserve/futures deal, but presumably wants competition for Patterson this offseason.