Wildfires erupt as strong winds continue to hit parts of the country

NEW YORK — More than 24 million Americans are under wildfire warnings due to strong winds on Thursday, posing a threat to existing fires in several states, and as a powerful storm moves toward the Northeast.

A wildfire was reported burning within the Sam Houston National Forested in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday evening. The fire, named the Pauline Road Fire, has grown to 2,000 acres with only 10% containment as of Thursday morning with the possibility of getting worse due to the strong winds, according to Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.

"The weather today will not be on our side," Keough said in a statement. "We expect significant wind gusts today with low humidity and warmer temperatures. This will make fighting difficult."

Mandatory evacuations that were issued in Montgomery and San Jacinto counties are still in place Thursday. Thick smoke engulfed roads near the flames, leaving drivers with minimal visibility.

Thirty-eight fires have also been reported across Arkansas, with eight of those in the central region of the state.

"Our crews are deployed across the state and are partnering with local fire departments, the National Park Service and the U.S. Forest Service," the forestry division said Wednesday.

Firefighters also responded to several fires in New Mexico on Wednesday, including the Gail Fire, which has burned 235 acres and is zero percent contained, officials said.

Overnight, eight tornadoes were also reported in Illinois, with strong winds knocking down trees and damaging roofs in the southern suburbs of Chicago. In Indiana, crews cut down part of a massive tree that uprooted and fell into a home due to the heavy gusts.

On Thursday, a critical risk for fire danger is in place for southeast Colorado, northeast New Mexico, the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, where wind gusts of up to 50 mph are expected, accompanied with relative humidity between 8% and 15%.

In southwest Texas, southern and central Louisiana and the coast of Mississippi are expected to face 30 mph wind gusts and relative humidity as low as 30%.

Power remains out for 50,000 customers in Nebraska this morning, along with 10,000 in Arkansas, 7,000 in Indiana and 24,000 in Michigan, according to officials.

Meanwhile, snow is expected to fall over Chicago and areas of Michigan on Thursday, with rain arriving to the East Coast during the evening Thursday and overnight Friday.

ABC News' Ginger Zee contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.