Wildfire in New Jersey explodes to 8,500 acres as residents evacuated and structures threatened

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ — A wildfire in New Jersey has exploded to approximately 8,500 acres since it was first reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jones Road Wildfire is now burning across 8,500 acres and is currently under 10% containment on Wednesday morning, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire is located south of Toms River along the Garden State Parkway, bringing traffic there to a halt as the fire managed to jump one of New Jersey’s busiest roads and is now burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County.

According to ABC News’ Philadelphia station WPVI, more than a thousand structures are under threat and more than 3,000 residents have evacuated the area as evacuation notices remain in place.

A forced power outage due to the fires have also left at least 25,000 customers in the dark though no injuries across the states of New Jersey have been reported as of Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s forecast is expected to be breezy through the morning with winds gusting up to 20 mph from the north, but winds should calm this afternoon as high pressure starts moving into the region with the next chance for rain for New Jersey beginning Friday night.

