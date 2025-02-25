Why Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has no option but to win now

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables is feeling the heat. It’s not just a warm, welcoming glow; it’s a 10 on the pressure scale, and it’s palpable. As the Sooners enter Year 2 in the SEC, Venables is smack-dab in a must-win scenario. You could feel it on the latest episode of College Football Enquirer, as Dan Wetzel, Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discussed the critical juncture Venables finds himself in.

“This is a 10 [on the hot seat], without question,” Forde said. Just how serious is a "10"? The folks in Norman expect greatness, and Venables' seat is getting hotter with every game.

The reasons are clear: Venables has not shown the developmental growth that’s needed. Forde didn’t hold back, noting, “It's not been good so far for Venables ... the entry into the SEC was rough.” What do you do when your archrival is flying high like Texas? Winning more is essentially the only option for redemption.

Back-to-back seasons that fizzled out below Oklahoma's storied standards have alumni and fans itching for success. Dellenger questioned last summer's contract extension for Venables, sharing, “I don’t exactly know why they gave him a contract extension.”

Among the challenges the Sooners face this season? A tough schedule as they tear through the SEC gauntlet.

Venables’ time is now ... or maybe never. For Oklahoma, the SEC is no stepping stone; it’s the proving ground. And the man in the hot seat must prove himself worthy or face the consequences. It’s win-or-go-home season for Brent Venables.

