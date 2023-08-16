Why Florida State could leave ACC next summer, Johnny Manziel doc & not another CFP format change

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Florida State has been noticeably outspoken this college football offseason about their happiness (or lack thereof) with the state of the ACC, the conference in which they play. After a summer of seismic shifts to the college football landscape, most notably with the Pac-12 seemingly disintegrating before our eyes, attention has shifted to FSU to see if they'd be the next major university to seek greener pastures, presumably in the Big Ten or SEC.

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde kick off today's podcast on this very subject. With the August 15th deadline to announce an intention to leave for the 2024 season now in the rear view mirror, will FSU make an announcement before next August with their hearts set on a 2025 exit? Is the Big Ten or SEC the most logical suitor, or would FSU go independent for a few years to see how the dust settles before making a new commitment.

In more conference realignment news, Ross provides an update on where the College Football Playoff might take their format now that the Pac-12 will likely no longer be considered a Power Five conference. Could the upcoming format shift to six conference winners plus 6 at-large bids be scrapped in favor of a 'five plus seven' arrangement, or will the CFP opt to just take the 12 highest ranked teams? Ross explains the internal politics of where both options stand right now.

In the world of entertainment, the guys react to the latest Netflix documentary, Untold: Johnny Football, about former Texas A&M QB Johnny Manziel & chat about the new drama regarding former Ole Miss tackle Michael Oher, whose story was famously adapted into the Sandra Bullock film, The Blindside.

Closing out the podcast, the crew chats about Peyton Manning's latest gig, school-branded alcohol, Eggo-flavored liqueur & an update from the Goodyear Blimp.

0:30 - FSU looking to leave ACC in 2025?

14:55 - Another CFP format change?

30:35 - Johnny Manziel documentary

44:50 - Michael Oher "Blindside" drama

53:15 - Professor Peyton Manning

55:30 - Alcohol & blimp news

