Who needs LeBron? Why this might be the best Cavs team ever | The Big Number

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are making waves this season, capturing the imagination of fans and analysts alike. They have orchestrated a historic run, no longer reliant on a singular superstar. As discussed in the "The Big Number" podcast by hosts Dan Devine and Tom Haberstroh, the question remains: Could this team outperform any of LeBron James' legendary squads?

Cleveland's exceptional +11.7 point differential surpasses even those teams from the LeBron era. The 2009 Cavs, for instance, boasted a differential of +8.9, cementing them as fearsome contenders during LeBron's reign. Led by standout performances from Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, the current Cavs are charting new territory in franchise history, but what makes this season particularly intriguing is their collective harmony.

Haberstroh emphasizes the Cavaliers' team-first philosophy, saying, "This team is a team in the purest sense." Rather than relying on one player to carry the load, they draw strength from a diversified roster. Devine underscores this by highlighting how the Cavs' balanced approach creates a greater margin of safety against injuries — a contrast to the heavy reliance on LeBron in past years.

As the playoffs loom, the question hovering over fans and experts alike is how Cleveland's new way of playing and sharing the load will hold up when it really counts.

Cleveland has built a deep roster, and the Cavs have emerged as a collective force, rotating fresh legs. Tom Haberstroh points out, "They've got so many good players coming up big for them," with Ty Jerome being a prime example. Who would’ve anticipated the leap Jerome has made this year?

While Jerome is a testament to the team's depth of talent, the Cavaliers have leveraged multiple role players for consistent quality minutes. Haberstroh painted a vivid picture of those in the rotation: "When any of those 12 were on the floor, they outscored the opponent. It speaks volumes of their bench."

Will this become a model for the modern NBA landscape?

