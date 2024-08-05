The White Sox keep losing, Blake Snell's no-no and the trade deadline MVP is crowned

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Over the weekend, the Giants stayed hot and Blake Snell tossed his first no-hitter and the White Sox stayed ice cold, pushing their losing streak to 20 games. What will it take to turn this franchise around?

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down not just the big-league action from the weekend, but also the action from Jake’s bachelor party.

The guys go through all the series and discuss how Wilyer Abreu overcame personal loss and had a big day for the Red Sox, the fastest pitch in the majors this season and they run through some of your favorite segments, including Sorry For Your Mentions.

(1:27) The White Sox keep losing

(19:04) Mopportunities

(27:22) Player of the week: Blake Snell

(32:45) Role play: getting demoted

(37:59) Sorry for your mentions

(45:47) You deserve your mentions

(48:42) Nuclear overreaction

(55:14) First time for everything

(58:49) Turbo mode

