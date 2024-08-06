White Sox fall to A's to tie AL record with 21st consecutive loss

Not even the last-place A's could stop the streak.

The Chicago White Sox fell, 5-1 to the Oakland A's on Monday for their 21st consecutive loss. The losing streak now ties the 1988 Baltimore Orioles for the longest in American League history.

With two more consecutive losses, the White Sox would tie the 1961 Philadelphia Phillies for the longest losing streak in MLB history at 23 games. They have two games remaining against the A's to keep that from happening.

The A's are the second-worst team in the AL ahead of the White Sox and present Chicago with its best chance in a while at stopping the streak. The White Sox are now 0-17 since the All-Star Break with four of their five previous series coming against the playoff contending Kansas City Royals (twice), Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins.

The A's (47-67) aren't within sniffing distance of the postseason. But they're a lot closer than the 27-88 (.235) White Sox, who are challenging the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics (36-117, .235) for the worst record in the history of MLB's modern era that started in 1901.

The White Sox initially broke a franchise record for consecutive losses last week with their 16th straight in a 4-3 defeat to the Kansas City Royals. They've since reeled off five more and are showing no signs of finding the win column.

The A's struck first Monday with a 1-0 lead in the first inning. White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single in the fourth. That was was all the White Sox would score. The A's tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth then added single runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to run away with the game.

