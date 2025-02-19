Which NBA Finals contenders are legit? NBA trainer Drew Hanlen joins the Kevin O'Connor Show

Drew Hanlen is the basketball skills and development trainer for superstars like Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Tyrese Haliburton, Trey Murphy and many more of the NBA's elite. What can this "short," former college hooper possibly offer to these GIANTS of the game? A lot, as you'll see on this episode of the Kevin O'Connor show! Why Drew thinks critics are DUMB for calling Joel "washed," how Tatum took the mental leap before winning a title, how Haliburton became "the best passer" in the NBA, and so many more interesting stories, secrets and opinions from one of the most prolific trainers in the NBA. No one knows the inner circles of all the players and teams like Drew, and he keeps it real with his picks for NBA MVP, who he thinks will make the NBA Finals, and more.

(01:32) NBA Contenders

(04:58) Giannis improved mid-range game

(08:18) Cavaliers a real threat in the east?

(10:58) Any hope for Sixers and Joel Embiid?

(17:29) Could you fix Ben Simmons?

(20:55) Jokic and Nuggets on a winning streak

(22:49) Will Luka help LeBron

(25:25) Outlook for the Knicks

(28:31) Jayson Tatum’s mentality

(39:17) Teaching NBA superstars

(43:06) Tyrese Haliburton’s nature

(48:11) Changing NBA end of year awards

(54:32) Ring culture downplaying NBA regular season

(57:04) Player you would love to work with

(1:00) Drew talks his new book

