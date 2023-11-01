Where the blast of early winter weather is heading to next

NEW YORK — The early winter weather that has already brought freezing temperatures and snowfall to portions of the U.S. is now on the move.

In the next 24 hours, dozens of record low temperatures are expected from Texas and all the way up to Maine, forecast show.

On Wednesday morning, 18 states from Texas to Connecticut were on alert for a freeze, including major cities such as Dallas, Atlanta, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia.

A lake effect snow warning was issued for northern Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, where some areas got up to 10 inches of snow.

By Thursday morning, the core of the coldest air will move into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, with temperatures in the teens possible in northern New England, and temperatures in the 20s and 30s expected along the I-95 corridor.

Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia could see its first freeze of the season, while New York City will be in the middle 30s. Temperatures in regions outside the Big Apple will see temperatures in the 20s.

The first measurable snow of the season fell on Halloween for millions of people in the Midwest.

Minneapolis saw nearly 3 inches of snow, marking the first white Halloween for the city since 1991, according to the NWS.

Chicago got almost an inch of snow on Tuesday, just the third time in history that the Windy City saw measurable snowfall on Halloween. The snow was so heavy and wet that thousands were left without power in western Michigan, as wet leaves that had not yet fallen were weighed down from the snow and onto power lines.

Regions just now of Grand Rapids, Michigan, saw up to 11 inches of snowfall, while Muskegon, Michigan, about 40 miles northeast near the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, saw 8.8 inches of snow -- the most on record.

Overnight, snow also fell near Cleveland and Erie, Pennsylvania, where some areas got more than 6 inches of snow.

Areas in western New York near Buffalo also saw snowfall, which caused slick roads and some accidents on Wednesday morning.

However, the winter-like weather is not expected to persist. Warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, with temperatures in the 60s expected along the I-95 corridor, and even reaching the 70s near Raleigh.

