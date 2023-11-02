Week 9 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

The breakout we had been waiting for — the breakout many expected — happened in Week 8. Dalton Kincaid went off against the Buccaneers in Week 8, collecting five of seven targets for 65 yards and the first touchdown of his career.

Kincaid showed off the physical traits and route ability that made him such a coveted tight end prospect coming into this year. It looks like he'll remain one of Josh Allen's top targets for the rest of the season if the last two weeks are of any indication.

Check out how Kincaid and the rest of the tight ends stack up in our Week 9 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 9 fantasy TE leaderboard?