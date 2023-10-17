Week 7 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Much was made of the Seattle Seahawks' selection of Zach Charbonnet in the 2023 NFL Draft. Some claimed it was the beginning of the end for Kenneth Walker's starting role. Others said Walker would end up in a split backfield that highlighted each of the individual backs' strengths.

Instead, it's been the Walker show almost exclusively through six weeks, and his fantasy managers aren't complaining.

Walker is currently tied for third among RBs with six rushing TDs, which has buoyed him into the top 10 fantasy scorers at the position.

