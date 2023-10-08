Week 6 overreaction: Miami loses to Georgia Tech, Oklahoma beats Texas & the USC freakshow

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down all the action that took place on a very hectic Saturday of college football.

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes lost in shocking fashion to Georgia Tech after a mind-boggling decision to not kneel out the game. Miami had the game locked up, but decided to run a play instead of taking a knee, prompting a fumble and a walk-off touchdown from Georgia Tech.

Alabama shipped off to Texas to take on Texas A&M this Saturday. The Tide were able to leave with a victory & the pod breaks down how it happened as well as the discomfort from Texas A&M fans knowing that they could have stolen a big win.

The Red River Rivalry returned and left us with a good one. The fellas discuss how good of a job Brent Venables has done since last year’s 49-0 drubbing. The Sooners picked up a big win and made the rest of the season much harder for the Longhorns.

Notre Dame appears to have lost its footing as it was upset by Louisville this weekend. Jeff Brohm has done a tremendous job so far and has the Louisville program humming. Notre Dame can’t seem to figure out who it wants to be yet after falling to 5-2 overall.

USC was lucky to escape with a win against a fired-up Arizona team. The USC offense was not clicking & the defense seems to be regressing every week.

The state of Iowa had a good time this weekend as the Hawkeyes got another win to move to 5-1 & the Cyclones decided to have an interesting dinosaur-themed field performance.

The Fat Bear Week committee has been called into question by Dan, as his pick 747 was eliminated from the bracket by Grazer.

To close out the pod, the guys Say Something Nice & give out their Small Sample Heisman candidates.

1:00 - Miami declines to kneel out the win, loses to Georgia Tech

14:07 - Alabama edges out Texas A&M

24:34 - Oklahoma wins the Red River Rivalry

36:13 - Louisville upsets Notre Dame

41:06 - USC beats Arizona in triple-overtime

46:22 - The state of Iowa had a big weekend

51:48 - The Fat Bear Week scandal

55:22 - Small Sample Heisman

59:57 - Say Something Nice

