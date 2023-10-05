National

Week 5 Fantasy Football: RB Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 01: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans rushes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

After some quiet (by his standards, of course) fantasy weeks, Derrick Henry finally returned to form in Week 4, scoring 23.88 points against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He rushed 22 times for 122 yards and a touchdown — he even threw a touchdown!

There have been some whispers of Henry finally hitting the running back cliff, but if Week 4 was any indication, we might have to wait a bit longer for it to come (if it ever does).

Check out where Henry lands in our RB rankings for Week 5:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 5 fantasy RB leaderboard?

