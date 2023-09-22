Week 3 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Week 3 is upon us! Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy viewer guide is Yahoo's very own Dan Titus. The two go through each game this weekend and identify the matchups you need to binge, stream and skip:
1:29- Binge games
1:37 - ATL VS. DET
8:05 - LAC VS. MIN
12:25 - BUF VS. WSH
17:45 - PHI VS. TB
26:20 - Stream games
26:26 - TEN VS. CLE
30:13 - NO VS. GB
34:43 - DEN VS. MIA
37:25 - HOU VS. JAX
41:36 - IND VS. BAL
43:10 - CAR VS. SEA
46:25 - LAR VS. CIN
49:38- Skip games
49:54 - NE vs. NYJ
52:17 - DAL VS. AZ
55:23 - CHI VS. KC
57:18 - PIT VS. LV
59:30 - Smart Flex picks for Week 3
