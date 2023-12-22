Week 16 fantasy playoffs viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Let the in-laws know now: football is a part of the Christmas festivities this weekend. We got fantastic games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Ravens-49ers is all you really want for Christmas lets be honest. Joining Matt Harmon for this week's fantasy playoff viewer guide is FTN Fantasy's Lauren Carpenter as the two identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 16:

0:45 - Quick programming note for holiday pod schedule

1:28 - Binge games

1:39 - Ravens @ 49ers: High scoring fantasy party or defensive struggle?

8:17 - Lions @ Vikings: Is this game the shootout of our dreams?

14:44 - Cowboys @ Dolphins: Is Dallas about to get blown out on the road again?

21:41 - Browns @ Texans: Case Keenum vs. Joe Falcco in 2023?

27:23 - Stream games

27:25 - Bills @ Chargers: Is it time to bench Ekeler in your fantasy lineups?

33:35 - Raiders @ Chiefs: Can Las Vegas pull off the upset?

38:18 - Giants @ Eagles: Will Philadelphia, Hurts get back on track?

41:25 - Jaguars @ Buccaneers: Is it almost time to panic for Jacksonville?

45:21 - Seahawks @ Titans: Can we trust the Seattle offense now?

50:15 - Cardinals @ Bears: Fun game or dud?

52:15 - Packers @ Panthers: Which Green Bay skill players do you trust?

54:30 - Skip games

54:30 - Bengals @ Steelers: Pittsburgh is a joke

56:23 - Colts @ Falcons: Atlanta is an even bigger joke

1:00:45 - Commanders @ Jets: These teams are beyond humor

1:02:49 - Patriots @ Broncos: Spend time with your family the night of Christmas Eve

